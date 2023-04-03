Comment: Why it pays to join the dots between circular economy and climate















April 3 - Creating a circular economy that supports global sustainability aims is critical for the future of business; and essential to meet ambitious net-zero targets. There are many immediate circular value creation opportunities, but the true value of a circular economy lies within wider systemic changes and an economy that works better in the future for everyone.

As the outputs of last year’s COP27 meeting taught us, collaboration is critical for long-term success, whether that be between countries, across supply chains or with governments and the public sector. After a year of supply chain struggles, energy crises and extreme weather, it was more important than ever that organisations came together to find solutions in Egypt. That’s why it was so encouraging to see circular economy featured in so many of the discussions with key policy drivers – including the United Nations and the Global Alliance for Sustainable Energy.

This sense of collaboration must be a priority for organisations looking to adopt and implement circular economy to meet net-zero targets. Collaboration and circularity go hand in hand, requiring all participants, across the entire value chain, to be actively involved.

After an uncertain few years, COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 made sure leaders were aligned and provided a platform for action, with clear standards being set for measuring net-zero commitments in the private sector. But ongoing economic uncertainty has once again thrown motivation to take action in doubt, and could provide another barrier towards circular economy engagement. Not only would this slow the momentum we’ve built, but could harm organisational profitability and talent recruitment.

Circular economy, however, is more than just net-zero. It unlocks new forms of value creation, reduces costs, increases supply chain resilience and creates new sources of revenue. In a recent survey by SAP, as many as 90% of UK business leaders connected future revenue growth with climate action. Likewise, surveys show that 71% of prospects want to work for environmentally sustainable organisations. Connecting circular economy logic with net zero produces higher economic, environmental and social value than just focusing on carbon in isolation.

Discarded clothes are seen at a dumpsite in Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Most countries, and by default their organisations, operate to a linear economic model. There are many examples of wasteful supply chains, whether that be in the car or fashion industries or electronics production.

Recent reports indicate that only around 7.2% of resources and materials entering the global economy each year are recirculated, and most of what is recirculated is recycled, losing much of the original value and embodied carbon of materials, components and products. We therefore cannot rely upon recycling alone to get to net zero, and industry needs to be doing more to ensure production and consumption truly goes full circle, by focusing on designing products whose components can be recovered and remanufactured rather than allowed to enter the waste stream. Indeed, research from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has suggested that decisions made at the design stage determine around 80% of environmental impacts.

However, much government policy is still targeted on recycling, to the exclusion of designing out waste in the first place. The next step will be to drive up the resource productivity of materials and products entering the economy and incentivise product-life extension, remanufacturing, and re-use.

Many companies, though, aren’t waiting for policy or legislation to take action. Renault is one example of a company that is scaling up new circular economy ecosystems, combining and integrating boundary-spanning business models, including design for remanufacture, the recovery of components and parts or resale, mobility services and renewable energy grid models.

A Renault Zoe electric automobile advertisement on the Groupe Renault headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Implementing a successful circular strategy is heavily reliant on having the right data readily available to be acted upon. If organisations can make their circularity performance ready to scrutinise and measure, it’s easier to prove why it’s a financially viable solution to climate problems and long-term value creation. Data also plays a fundamental role in substantiating sustainability claims and ensuring action is being taken where needed.

But this is exactly where UK businesses are running into trouble. According to a SAP report, almost a quarter (23%) of businesses are doubtful of their ability to accurately measure their impact on the environment, while only 8% are completely satisfied with the quality of their data.

The study also found that one in three businesses are relying solely upon assumptions and estimates when it comes to addressing climate change internally. The same data is also needed for circular economy business case development. Such limitations of data will hold back progress and delay innovation.

With 50% of leaders suggesting that they intend to increase their investment in climate change-related issues over the next three years, it will be how they utilise the data at their disposal that will ensure their investments are informed, measured and progressive. Given the tight coupling between resource productivity and carbon emissions, evaluating sustainability data more efficiently will also provide a stronger foundation to identify and develop circular economy value creation opportunities.

If the unambitious result of last year’s COP taught us anything, it is that business needs to take leadership when it comes to climate action and as we begin to look forward to this year’s conference in Dubai, we must ensure we leave with tangible action. Businesses need to be prepared to take the big leap into direct activity, and not rely on legislation or policy (although these will help), whether that be implementing circularity in their operations, investing in supporting goals or meeting with policy makers to incite change.

By supporting in the action and creating change for a circular economy and net zero together, businesses can expect to reap the returns. Global uncertainty looks set to continue for many months to come, but by searching for circular-led sustainable solutions, policymakers and the private sector will unlock new economic opportunities, and regenerate natural capital whilst driving down demand for virgin materials and the sources of carbon within net-zero targets.











