Comment: With climate alarm bells ringing, we need to drastically expand carbon markets















March 19 - The impact and role of voluntary carbon markets in meeting climate targets is the subject of a rigorous public debate.

We welcome this. Only through continuous improvement will carbon markets develop into the best possible version of themselves.

While most recent discussion has been around voluntary carbon markets, it’s important not to lose sight of the end goal. Voluntary markets are a stepping-stone to bigger and better – not an end in themselves.

We must view the entirety of the carbon markets – both the compliance and voluntary markets – to understand their full potential.

Compliance markets are already delivering real, measurable reductions in emissions. Over a period of more than 30 years, they have been reformed to adjust to shifting economic and technological realities and they have grown to reach 865 billion euros in 2022.

Garcia River Forest near Longvale, California, part of an offsetting scheme. REUTERS/Peter Henderson

Europe’s emissions trading system – the EU ETS – has cut CO2 from industry by nearly one-third since 2008. California’s cap-and-trade programme is targeting a 40% cut by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. Similar systems are in place from New Zealand to Canada, with a total of nearly 30 global compliance markets in operation or development. Today these systems cover a fifth of all global greenhouse gas emissions.

The compliance market has developed, adjusted and improved over time. The ETS wasn’t perfect “right out of the box”. Even now, 18 years after its launch, this benchmark market is still being reformed and upgraded.

Importantly, compliance market prices are rising as targets get more ambitious. Topping 100 euros for the first time in the ETS last month, and predicted to be around 80 euros by the end of the year, this market is doing what it set out to achieve. Companies and governments listen to that price.

We know the significant urgency needed to reach the Paris Agreement goal. Compliance markets alone can’t keep pace with what’s needed: a rapid expansion of carbon markets.

Tanks containing captured carbon dioxide at a CarbonCure reclaimer unit in San Jose, California. Technology-based offsets are a key component in balancing emissions. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

The voluntary carbon markets will fill in the gaps around compliance markets. Voluntary markets are small when compared with compliance regimes – comprising 2% of the total carbon market value, with around $2 billion traded last year – but it contains the firm foundations needed to build a strong structure.

I take a long view on how this market can develop. The voluntary markets are valuable because they can pave the way to compliance markets. For many countries that don’t have a functional compliance market, this is an important back-up system that operationalises their net-zero ambitions through carbon markets. We can’t wait around for the perfect solution, and the voluntary market provides a great entry point for those with ambition.

To get to net-zero emissions, we will need to balance emissions with nature and technology-based offsets. But many countries will not have enough supply inside their borders and will need to cooperate with those who have extra greenhouse gas removal potential.

Markets are the best tool for connecting carbon sources and sinks. Voluntary markets are the testing ground for many of the “removal” strategies that will be needed to deliver the “net” of “net zero” targets.

The voluntary carbon market is now going through a process of evolution. Essential work is being done on its foundations. Technology changes. Common practices improve. The carbon crediting standards respond with improvements, following public consultation processes to ensure that they’re scientifically grounded.

Right now, carbon markets are too fragmented. The key to scaling investment is harmonising markets so that they can link across borders, respecting the accounting integrity rules agreed at COP26 in Glasgow. This structure can channel funds into high-quality emissions reductions in developing countries, where many of the best opportunities are ripe for investment.

Alarm bells are ringing. The IPCC's AR6 Synthesis Report, published earlier this week, was a grim and final warning on climate action, highlighting once more that we need to take drastic and swift action. If we follow national programmes and commitments currently on the table, the countdown to net-zero will run out. Carbon markets – both compliance and voluntary – must play a part in scaling action and investment.

Importantly, the scientific community is working hard to support the ongoing task of improving the calculation of carbon reductions, raising the integrity and reliability of carbon credits to enhance public understanding and trust.

International bodies such as the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) and the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity initiative (VCMI) will further improve the quality and integrity not just of carbon credits, but also the way they are marketed and used.

The pieces of the puzzle are falling into place. While the voluntary market may not be perfect, it has a part to play in the planet’s journey to net zero. Taking a page from the compliance market’s playbook and striving for continuous improvement will ensure we keep on the right path.











