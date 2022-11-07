Comment: With dearth of data a roadblock to climate action, UK leadership is critical at COP27















November 4 - The biggest international climate event of the year is always preceded by a pile-up of reports, timed to be released in the week or two before delegates arrive.

Again this year, the U.N. Environment Programme’s annual Emissions Gap report stole the pre-COP headlines, highlighting the growing chasm between where the latest climate science says temperatures need to remain by 2050 to keep planet Earth safe for humans, and how high temperatures could rise, even if all the promises made by governments and businesses were to be fulfilled.

It was another sobering reality check piercing through the frothy net-zero rhetoric, revealing that unless climate commitments are strengthened, the world is on track for a 2.8C rise in temperature by the end of the century, 0.1C higher than was estimated in the UNEP’s assessment last year.

The body’s executive director, Inger Andersen, seemed close to tears when she briefed journalists about the report's findings: “We need to cut emissions by 45% by 2030 to keep 1.5C alive …. But this scenario isn’t credible because the policies aren’t in place. The science in the UNEP report is resounding … We are sliding from climate crisis to climate disaster.”

The sense of deepening gloom is also seen in the normally gung-ho U.N. Race to Zero campaign, led this year by High-Level Climate Champions Mahmoud Mohieldin and Nigel Topping, which aims to mobilize non-state actors including businesses and investors to set ambitious climate commitments, thereby giving governments cover to be even more ambitious in their own targets.

Inger Andersen, Director General of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) speaks during the opening of the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre, in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 26, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS.

It was a blow when news came that the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which was launched at COP26 last year in partnership with Race to Zero, is dropping its requirement for members to commit to Race to Zero’s standards, amid reports that many big banks were considering pulling out of the alliance, following the departure of two pension funds.

A key sticking point for the coalition, who have combined assets under management of $153 trillion, was Race to Zero’s requirement that signatories must "phase out development, financing and facilitation of new unabated fossil fuel assets, including coal".

GFANZ, led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, is now requiring that its members "take note of the advice and guidance of the UN Climate Change High Level Champions and the Race to Zero".

Other reports highlighted the biggest roadblock that is standing in the way of net-zero: the crying lack of accurate, actionable data.

An indigenous woman takes part in a protest outside JP Morgan during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, in November 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

SAP, in its latest survey of 328 business leaders in the UK, found 90% linking their long-term profitability with environmental sustainability, a jump of 19% on last year. However, just 8% are satisfied with the quality of their data, and 40% rely solely upon assumptions, estimates and industry averages to screen the environmental impact of their supply chains.

Another study from Boston Consulting Group, of 1,600 large organizations globally, found that only 10% were able to fully quantify their carbon emissions across all three scopes, a tiny improvement on 9% last year. And despite supply chain emissions (Scope 3) accounting for some 80% of most companies’ carbon footprint, only 12% of respondents identify Scope 3 as a priority for emissions reduction.

In his testimony to a UK parliamentary committee inquiry into net-zero late last month, Mark Carney said a new tool called the Net Zero Data Public Utility will be up and running by this time next year, which he said would make climate transition-related data publicly available in a single place for the first time. “This will show who is doing well (in achieving net-zero targets), and where there are holes … Once there’s confidence that we (GFANZ signatories) have it right, you could make an argument for regulation” for the entire financial sector, he told MPs.

In that respect it was welcome news when the new UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, finally ended the “will he, won’t he” speculation by announcing he would join other world leaders at COP27 this week in Sharm el-Sheik. The UK was the first country to regulate to make it mandatory for the government to meet climate targets, through its pioneering 2008 Climate Act. The Climate Change Committee was created as independent advisers, transparently holding the government to account.

Implementation is one of the big themes of this COP, and that starts with countries levelling the playing field by turning voluntary action by a few into mandatory action by the many through regulation. The UK has handed over the COP26 presidency, but its leadership is still important, not least in its demonstrated willingness to regulate.











