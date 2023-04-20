Comment: The world cannot afford banks to step back from their net-zero commitments















April 19 - Can the world really afford warnings from financial companies such as BlackRock and Blackstone, that their ESG initiatives, including investments to decarbonise the economy, have now become a material risk? The answer is no. We cannot afford any more rationalisations for selective or partial climate action, especially not if those arise from prioritising financial performance considerations over limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The record rise in CO2 emissions from global fossil fuel combustion in 2021 and their rise, albeit smaller, in 2022 are not aligned with the pathway defined by the International Energy Agency (IEA) for the global energy sector to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Net zero by 2050 requires major financing to support nearly 50% of electricity from low-emissions sources by 2025 and nearly 90% from renewables by 2050. The sixth report from the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) puts current mitigation finance flows three to six times below the average annual mitigation investment needs up to 2030.

For banks and investors, the implications of the milestones on IEA’s pathway to reach net zero and the financing gaps in the IPCC report are significant. They ought to not only drive manifold increases in financing for low-carbon energy supply, but should also meaningfully transform how they approach delivering real change.

Unfortunately, the evidence of transformation of the sector is not very encouraging. In terms of a shift in the flow of financing away from fossil fuels, a recent study by Bloomberg NEF shows that the energy supply banking ratio of global systemically important banks (GSIB), that is, the ratio of bank financing for low-carbon energy projects to bank financing for fossil fuels, is 0.81 to one, when it should be four to one.

In terms of a deeper transformation of how banks approach their activities, it is noteworthy that even among banks committed to aligning lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050 under the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), the energy supply banking ratio is 0.92 to one. It is even more telling that 56 NZBA signatories have since provided $270 billion of loans for oil, gas and coal companies that are expanding their businesses.

The nacelle (top of a wind turbine) at de Maasvlakte in the Netherlands where the Dutch are constructing major new energy infrastructure. To reach net zero by 2050 requires extensive financing to support nearly 90% of electricity from renewables by 2050. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

The world cannot afford a standstill; it cannot afford laggards. Some of the banks that signed to NZBA ‒ Amalgamated Bank, Ecology Building Society, GLS Bank, Triodos Bank and Vancity ‒ understand this well. They are members of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), a network of more than 70 independent banks and credit unions using finance to deliver sustainable economic, social and environmental development.

Collectively they serve more than 60 million customers, employ 80,000 co-workers and hold over $210 billion of combined assets under management.

As purpose-driven banks, they have reacted to NZBA’s developments in two ways. GLS Bank in Germany opted to leave the NZBA, as a rebuke to duplicity and “not walking the talk”. The decision came from a vastly different place to that of Vanguard, a $7 trillion asset manager, which withdrew from the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative in December, saying it wanted “to provide the clarity investors desire”.

It came from a different place to Munich Re, the world’s largest reinsurer which in March discontinued its membership of the Net Zero Insurance Alliance because, it said, “the opportunities to pursue decarbonisation goals in a collective approach among insurers without (exposure) to material antitrust risks are so limited”.

A coal power plant in Germany; 56 NZBA signatories have provided $270 billion of loans for oil, gas and coal companies. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

While Amalgamated Bank in the U.S., Ecology Building Society in the UK, Triodos Bank in the Netherlands, and Vancity in Canada have opted to stay in the NZBA, for now, Triodos Bank and Ecology Building Society warned they would reconsider if the NZBA did not deliver tighter rules around the funding of fossil fuels. They are not bluffing; nor are they alone.

Like other members of the GABV, these five banks are transforming to align their portfolios to net zero. Values-based banks understand that we cannot engage with systemic problems with the mindset of the past. Institutions should be courageous to not call all bets off when the going gets tough.

Yes, there is friction in a system in transition to net zero, but we cannot tolerate financial institutions that commit to net zero but channel much-needed resources to support new fossil fuels, or engage in greenwashing. It is time to learn from organisations that not only believe that it is possible to do things differently, but transparently do so.











