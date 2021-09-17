Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Commerzbank aims for "net zero" credit and investment portfolio by 2050

1 minute read

A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) said on Friday that its credit and investment portfolio would be "net zero" for carbon emissions by 2050.

It also said it would triple its sustainable financing business to around 300 million euros by the end of 2025 compared with the end of last year.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 8:21 AM UTC

IMF chief called out over pressure to favor China while at World Bank

World Bank leaders, including then-Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva, applied "undue pressure" on staff to boost China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" report, according to an independent investigation released Thursday.

Sustainable Business
Commerzbank aims for "net zero" credit and investment portfolio by 2050
Sustainable Business
Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance
Sustainable Business
U.S. House panel to probe oil companies over climate disinformation
Sustainable Business
Biofuel makers seeks changes to aviation fuel tax credit in Biden spending plan