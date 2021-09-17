Sustainable Business
Commerzbank aims for "net zero" credit and investment portfolio by 2050
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) said on Friday that its credit and investment portfolio would be "net zero" for carbon emissions by 2050.
It also said it would triple its sustainable financing business to around 300 million euros by the end of 2025 compared with the end of last year.
Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi Editing by Tomasz Janowski
