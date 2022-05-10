ConocoPhillips' shareholders vote against Scope 3 emissions reduction targets
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
May 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders of oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on Tuesday did not support a proposal to include Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, or those generated by its products, in its emissions reduction targets, according to a preliminary tally of votes on the resolution.
Only 39% of shareholders voted in favor of the motion, according to the tally. Some 92% of shareholders were estimated to have voted in favor of its board of directors.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.