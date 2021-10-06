Court confirms Brazil's JBS must reinstate indigenous workers, pay damages

Employees walk around with face masks at the JBS USA meat packing plant, which on Monday was closed after numerous employees tested positive and two have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Greeley, Colorado, U.S., April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A labor court in Santa Catarina has confirmed an injunction ordering JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, to reinstate about 40 indigenous people dismissed after May 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to ravage meat plants in Brazil.

The court also ruled that JBS should pay individual and collective damages to the workers involved in the suit, according to a decision dated Oct. 4 seen by Reuters.

JBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

