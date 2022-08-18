1 minute read
Death toll rises to 26 in Algerian wildfires, minister says
ALGIERS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The number of victims of wildfires in Algeria has risen to 26 from eight reported earlier, the interior minister said.
The wildfires are burning in mountainous areas east of Algeria, and the victims were from the provinces of Al Taref, and Setif.
Firefighters and helicopters were still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents.
A year ago, at least 65 were killed in the Kabylie region.
Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; editing by Grant McCool
