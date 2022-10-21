Deutsche Bank eyes 23% cut in emissions tied to oil and gas loans by 2030

The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on an office of the company in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Friday it aimed to reduce the emissions tied to its upstream corporate oil and gas sector loans by 23% by 2030, as part of a series of targets to help it meet its climate commitments.

By 2050, the bank said so-called financed emissions tied to the sector, including Scope 3 emissions from the use of gasoline and other refined products by end-users, would be reduced by 90%.

In the power generation sector, it would target a 69% cut in so-called Scope 1 physical emissions intensity - a measure of emissions per unit of output tied to utilities' direct energy usage - by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

In the autos sector, and specifically light duty vehicles, the bank said it aimed to reduce tailpipe emissions intensity by 59% by 2030, and 100% by mid-century.

In the steel sector, it aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 physical emission intensity by 33% by 2030, and 90% by 2050, it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jan Harvey and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks