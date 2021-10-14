EDP to transform Sines coal plant into hydrogen hub by 2025

The logo of Portuguese utility company EDP - Energias de Portugal - is seen at the company's offices in Oviedo, Spain, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

LISBON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility EDP (EDP.LS) said on Thursday it wanted to transform its 1.2 gigawatt (GW) coal-fired power plant in Sines that it shut in January into a green hydrogen hub, with first production expected by 2025.

So-called green hydrogen, produced using renewable electricity, is seen as a key power source that can reduce pollution from long-haul heavy transport, steel and chemical industries and power generation.

Ana Paula Marques, executive board member, said in a conference call with analysts that "EDP aims to transform Sines into a centre of hydrogen tech excellence, with 200 MW of renewable capacity, 100 MW of electrolysers and an R&D centre."

"The idea is to have around a 100 MW by 2025 and possibly scale beyond that," chief executive Miguel Stilwell said.

EDP didn't say how much it plans to invest nor if this capacity will be achieved only through the partnership with Spanish oil & gas company Repsol it announced on Thursday.

The two companies will explore investment opportunities in renewable hydrogen production in Sines, 150 km (93 miles) south of Lisbon, taking advantage of Repsol's industrial complex there and EDP's role as an energy supplier.

The two have also identified two possible projects in Spain: in Asturias and in the Basque country.

EDP, which plans to invest 24 billion euros ($29 billion) over five years as it seeks to go "completely green" by 2030, has already been working on a project, in a partnership between Portugal and Norway, to study the feasibility of offshore hydrogen production in Sines.

Repsol aims to become a net zero emissions firm by 2050 and to lead renewable hydrogen production in the Iberia, targeting 552 MW capacity by 2025 and 1.9 GW by 2030.

