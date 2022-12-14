Egypt approves $5.5 bln green hydrogen project in Ain Sokhna















CAIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's cabinet granted a licence to build a green ammonia project in Ain Sokhna industrial zone, with an annual production capacity of 1 million tonnes, the government said on Wednesday.

The project, by Egypt's Green Ammonia Company, will cost around $5.5 billion and offer around 10600 jobs during the construction and operation phases, the government added in a statement.

Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Louise Heavens











