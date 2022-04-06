Enbridge looking at carbon capture and storage opportunities in Gulf Coast, Ontario
CALGARY, Alberta, April 6 (Reuters) - Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) is looking at carbon capture and storage opportunities in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Sarnia, Ontario, Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Wednesday.
Last week the Alberta government picked Enbridge's plans for a carbon storage hub near Edmonton as one of six open-access hub proposals to move forward in the Canadian province. L2N2VY3GW
Carbon capture and storage is a costly technology that involves capturing climate-warming emissions produced during industrial processes and sequestering them permanently underground.
