Skip to main content

Sustainable BusinessEnel bumps up U.S. note programme and links it to sustainability goals

Reuters
1 minute read

Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI) has bumped up the size of a note issuance programme set up in 2019 by its U.S. unit and linked it to sustainable development goals, the utility said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Europe's biggest utility said it had raised a $3 billion Commercial Paper Program to $5 billion.

The move is part of Enel’s sustainable finance strategy as it looks to have 48% of total group debt made up from sustainable finance sources in 2023 and more than 70% in 2030.

Sustainable-bond issuance surged to a record high in the first quarter as more countries and companies looked to tap growing demand from investors across the globe.

Environmental concerns have risen for many investors in recent years as the world steps up its transition to a low-carbon economy.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 1:10 PM UTCAnalysis: The U.S. state with the most detailed corporate diversity disclosures

Aerospace company Boeing Co (BA.N) was explicit, naming who among its dozen directors were women, Asian and African American. Agricultural giant Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N) offered a more general accounting, saying its board was 55% diverse.

Sustainable BusinessWorst-paying blue chip employers bolstered CEO pay in pandemic, report says
Sustainable BusinessGig-economy riders in Spain must become staff within 90 days under new rule
Sustainable BusinessU.S. regulators should demand banks to hold more cash for climate risks -think tank
Sustainable BusinessGerman 30-yr green bond bucks market selloff with record demand