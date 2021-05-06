A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan's headquarter, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Europe's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) confirmed its targets for the year on Thursday after bumping up spending in the first quarter on its green energy and networks businesses to cut its carbon footprint.

Ordinary core earnings in the first three months fell 12.3% to 4.159 billion euros ($5 billion), due mainly to a one-off gain booked last year, in line with an analyst consensus.

"These investments will allow us to accelerate growth… putting us on track for a new renewable capacity build record by year end," Enel CEO Francesco Starace said in a statement.

Enel said in November it would spend 160 billion euros of its own money over the next 10 years to become a green "super major", becoming carbon-free by 2050.

The group, which controls Spanish utility Endesa (ELE.MC), is looking to cut its carbon emissions by 80% by 2030 and nearly triple its owned renewables capacity to 120 gigawatts.

In the first quarter 66% of Enel's production was emissions free.

Enel is targeting ordinary core earnings this year of 18.7-19.3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8301 euros)

