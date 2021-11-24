Enel cranks up spending to become carbon free by 2040

A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan's headquarter, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) will spend 170 billion euros to 2030 and mobilise even more as it brings forward plans to become a carbon-free company by 2040.

The group, which plans to mobilise overall spending of 210 billion euros by 2030, said it will spend 70 billion euros on renewable energy to take its capacity to 129 gigawatts.

Ordinary core earnings are expected to grow by 12% to reach 21.0-21.6 billion euros in 2030 while net debt will grow to 61-62 billion euros in 2024 from 53-54 billion euros this year to help fund growth.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.