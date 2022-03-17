Enel hikes dividend after profits lifted by green business, networks

A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan's headquarter, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel hiked its dividend after reporting a 7.6% rise in net profits last year, a one-off capital gain and stronger green energy and networks business helping it to meet expectations and guidance.

Europe's biggest utility, which last year made a capital gain of 1.763 billion euros from the sale of its stake in broadband network group Open Fiber, said on Thursday its ordinary net profit in 2021 was 5.593 billion euros ($6.22 billion).

It had guided for 5.4-5.6 billion euros.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company, which reported preliminary results in February, said it would pay a dividend of 0.38 euros, 6.1% higher than the previous year.

Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa (ELE.MC), is looking to green power and networks to drive growth. It aims to have a fully green power generation portfolio by 2040 when it plans to be carbon free.

It said investments rose 27.5% last year to 13 billion euros as it rolled out 5.1 gigawatts of new renewable power capacity, a new annual record.

($1 = 0.8998 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti/Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.