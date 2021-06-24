Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Enel to launch crowd-funding to involve local communities in green plant building

1 minute read

The logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan headquarters, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Enel (ENEI.MI) will launch crowd funding-like schemes to involve local communities in Italy in the building and financing of green plants, the utility's renewable energy chief said.

"We are trying to involve the local communities in the project itself," Enel Green Power CEO Salvatore Bernabei said on Thursday during an online debate on the energy transition.

Bernabei also said one of the main concerns was that there would not be enough people with the right skills to reach the pace required by the energy transition.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 6:12 AM UTCBacking grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

Plans for a new IMF "Resilience and Sustainability" fund that would expand its support to dozens more vulnerable countries gained key international backing on Thursday ahead of crucial meetings.

Sustainable BusinessIndia's Reliance to invest $10.1 bln in new energy business
Sustainable BusinessREUTERS EVENTS Power CEOs defend role for natgas in shift to climate-friendly grid
Sustainable BusinessU.S. House Republicans aim to use private sector to tackle climate change
Sustainable BusinessChina to use more natural gas in energy mix to 2035 - CNPC