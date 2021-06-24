Enel to launch crowd-funding to involve local communities in green plant building

The logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan headquarters, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Enel (ENEI.MI) will launch crowd funding-like schemes to involve local communities in Italy in the building and financing of green plants, the utility's renewable energy chief said.

"We are trying to involve the local communities in the project itself," Enel Green Power CEO Salvatore Bernabei said on Thursday during an online debate on the energy transition.

Bernabei also said one of the main concerns was that there would not be enough people with the right skills to reach the pace required by the energy transition.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

