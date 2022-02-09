Eni signs deals with 19 companies for carbon storage in UK project

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said it had signed a total of 19 agreements with companies to capture and store their carbon emissions as part of its HyNet North West project in the UK.

Eni UK, the operator of the HyNet project, said six of the agreements had been signed in January and included energy intensive companies.

The HyNet North West project will transform one of the most energy-intensive industrial districts in the UK into the world’s first low carbon industrial cluster, Eni said.

Eni is investing in carbon capture and storage businesses as part of its drive to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Agnieszka Flak

