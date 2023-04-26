ESG Watch: Is it curtains for Mark Carney's green alliance, or just teething problems?















April 25 - The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) was announced with great fanfare by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney in the run-up to COP26 in 2021 and seen as a major breakthrough in engaging the financial sector in the fight against climate change.

“Of a raft of collaborations announced at COP26, GFANZ stood out for its whole-ecosystem approach – financial institutions, service providers and the scale of the companies involved,” says Steve Varley, EY’s global vice chair, sustainability. “There’s no denying that with over 500 members in 50 countries, it has, and will continue to have, a catalytic impact on the sector.”

But GFANZ has faced a number of recent challenges, most recently the withdrawal of Munich Re and Zurich, two of the world’s biggest insurance firms, from the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA).

Describing itself as “a global coalition of leading financial institutions committed to accelerating the decarbonization of the economy”, GFANZ consists of seven alliances, covering asset owners, asset managers, banks, insurers, investment consultants and other financial services providers, and representing $130 trillion in assets.

The problems started last year, when it was reported that a number of Wall Street banks, including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, had threatened to leave the grouping, citing a potential risk of being sued if they adhered to the alliance’s strict requirements on decarbonising their portfolios.

The Security Exchange Commission’s proposed rules on climate risk disclosures are set to include a requirement that companies disclose any climate commitments and explain how they will be met, and U.S. banks are also mindful of the pushback against ESG requirements by Republican policymakers.

Two pension funds, Australia’s Cbus Super and Bundespensionskasse of Austria, then quit the asset owners’ alliance of GFANZ, saying they did not have the resources to meet its membership requirements, while Vanguard, which has $7 trillion in assets under management, departed from the asset managers’ alliance just before Christmas, saying the move was “so that we can provide the clarity our investors desire about the role of index funds and about how we think about material risks, including climate-related risks ‒ and to make clear that Vanguard speaks independently on matters of importance to our investors."

By contrast, Danish pension fund AkademikerPension told Reuters that it is considering leaving the asset owners’ alliance “because new requirements do not attach enough strings to owning the shares and bonds of publicly listed oil and gas companies”, while Germany’s GLS Bank quit GFANZ’s banking alliance in February, reportedly because other members are still funding new oil and gas projects. This is borne out by the latest Banking on Climate Chaos report, which points out that the world’s 60 biggest banks funnelled $150 billion into the fossil fuel industry in 2022.

So, is GFANZ in crisis, or is it just suffering teething troubles as it and its members grapple with the changes needed to decarbonise the global economy? A bit of both, it seems. It is notable that Munich Re has withdrawn only from the insurers’ alliance, not the Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance, which has announced plans to end funding for new oil and gas fields, and it has reiterated its commitment to its own net-zero goal.

One problem for financial institutions is that so few of the companies they provide services to have credible decarbonisation plans, making it difficult for them to cut their financed emissions, which fall under Scope 3 emissions. According to a recent report from EY, only 5% of FTSE 100 companies have disclosed detailed, actionable net-zero plans, though 80% have committed to becoming net zero by 2050.

Another is that there is limited guidance on how far companies can collaborate on net zero, without overstepping antitrust boundaries, although the EU and the UK are looking at the issue now.

Joachim Wenning, Munich Re’s chief executive, said for insurance companies, “opportunities to pursue decarbonisation goals in a collective approach without exposing ourselves to material antitrust risks are so limited that it is more effective to pursue our climate ambitions individually.”

These risks were also behind the banks’ concerns, and led to GFANZ “quiet quitting” a commitment that members should adhere to the requirements of the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign, says Lucie Tepla, senior affiliate professor of finance at INSEAD business school.

Varley of EY says: “There are inherent tensions between well-established regulations and the pace of change and collaboration required in the financial sector to meet the near- and long-term targets of the Paris Agreement.” He adds: “Regulation is not keeping pace with the level of transformation and change business is driving on climate action; we’ve seen the same in tax, and R&D (research and development) incentives.”

Nonetheless, it is hard to avoid the feeling that a number of firms are using the backlash against ESG as a convenient excuse to back away from commitments that were made when oil and gas prices were much lower, and the cost of complying with them (financially and politically) was much less. “Anyone can sign up to these initiatives, but within 12-18 months, you have to deliver on your commitments,” Tepla points out.

The financial sector is suffering from a bout of cognitive dissonance when it comes to tackling climate change. On the one hand, the message from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on the need to reach net-zero is growing clearer, and around the world the consequences of not doing so are starkly illustrated every day. But on the other, the siren call of record high oil and gas prices and the subsequent bumper profits – even if they are largely caused by the war in Ukraine – are hard to resist.

As the sector grapples with the challenges of accelerating and integrating transition planning, “issues with anti-trust, legal, competition, risk and cross-border issues are coming to the fore – particularly where data-sharing or comparability is required,” Varley says.

“In the short term, a move from ambition to action will create short-term tensions and trade-offs – including how collaboration happens in regulated sectors. While individual companies may move forward alone, there is benefit in collaborative industry engagement at multilateral level to create the environment where everyone accelerates progress.”

But he remains optimistic. “Could the sector be going further and faster? That’s true of every facet of the transition,” he says. “But the signal the (finance) sector is sending through a collective raising of the bar for ambition, integration and action is clear.”











