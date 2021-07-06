Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

EU carbon border tax to raise about 10 billion euros annually - FT

1 minute read

July 6 (Reuters) - Brussels expects to raise about 10 billion euros ($11.82 billion) a year from a carbon tax on imports as part of its effort to tackle global warming, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The money will be used to repay hundreds of billions in EU joint recovery debt, the newspaper said, citing details of the European Union's upcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) laid out in a legal text.

The European Commission intends to introduce the tax gradually starting in 2023 to allow businesses a "transitional" period to adjust, the report added.

($1 = 0.8460 euros)

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 3:28 PM UTCEU turns to finance to achieve climate neutral continent

Europe plans to funnel hundreds of billions of euros into sustainable investments each year through EU banks and markets to create the first "climate-neutral continent" by 2050.

Sustainable BusinessEU launches green bond framework to help it meet climate goals
Sustainable BusinessEXCLUSIVE: U.S. SEC advisers push for details on gender, racial diversity at fund boards
Sustainable BusinessExplainer: EU throws weight behind new standard for green bonds
Sustainable BusinessEU plans free CO2 carbon permits for industry until 2035 -FAZ