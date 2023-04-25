EU Council and European Parliament reach provisional deal on decarbonising aviation sector

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament said on Wednesday that a provisional, political agreement had been reached on proposals aimed at decarbonising the aviation sector.

The proposal aims to increase both demand for and supply of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), while ensuring a level playing field across the EU air transport market, they added.

