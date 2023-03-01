EU should act quickly on question of e-fuels in combustion engine phaseout - German govt















BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission should act quickly on the question of whether to allow cars running on synthetic fuels after 2035 as part of its plan to phase out combustion engines, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The European Parliament, the Commission and EU member states agreed last year to phase out combustion engines for passenger cars from 2035.

The German coalition parties are at odds on the issue, with the pro-business FDP advocating for the use of e-fuels as a way to continue using combustion engines.

