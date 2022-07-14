EU's top court says VW car emissions defeat devices were illegal

Volkswagen logo is pictured at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Companies Volkswagen AG Follow

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - Software Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) used to alter car emissions at certain temperatures constituted an illegal defeat device, the EU's top court ruled on Thursday.

The Court of Justice of the European Union's (CJEU) ruling is the latest step in a series of cases following the German carmaker's 2015 admission of wrongdoing in the Dieselgate scandal.

"A device which ensures compliance with the NOx emission limits only in the temperature window does in principle constitute a defeat device," the court said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Abnett; additional reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.