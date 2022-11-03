Evonik taps into EnBW wind park in industry's clean energy push















FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Evonik (EVKn.DE) secured about 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity per year from an EnBW (EBKG.DE) offshore wind park, the latest in a string of German corporations to bulk up on renewable energy to reach greenhouse gas emission goals.

The German chemicals maker said in a statement on Thursday that it would start to receive its share of power from the 900 MW EnBW He Dreiht wind farm in the North Sea off the coast of Germany from 2026, eventually covering about a quarter of Evonik's electricity needs in Europe.

German airport operator Fraport (FRAG.DE) became a power customer of EnBW late last year, purchasing 85 megawatts per year from the wind farm over 15 years from 2026.

Evonik's larger peer BASF (BASFn.DE) last year agreed to pay about 300 million euros for a 49.5% stake in one of Vattenfall's North Sea wind parks, which came onstream in August.

BASF is selling shares in what is to become the world's largest offshore wind farm to financial co-investors.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.