EXCLUSIVE Oilfield firm Schlumberger names new executives to energy transition business - memo

Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) on Monday named new executives to energy transition units, according to a memo seen by Reuters, a move that signals its growing commitment to lower carbon businesses.

Sebastian Pages, formerly in the Well Construction group, was appointed as New Energy finance director. Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, previously the marketing director for Digital & Integration, was named Emissions Business Director to "build and manage a new business related to methane emissions for oil and gas operations of our customers," the memo said.

Schlumberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

