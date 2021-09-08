EXCLUSIVE U.S. airlines to support higher target for sustainable aviation fuel use by 2030 -sources

An American Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at LAX during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines plan to announce on Thursday that they will back a voluntary industry target of using 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in 2030 as the White House looks to reduce aviation sector emissions, sources told Reuters.

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, in March had set a 2030 goal of using 2 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF, made from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal fat, at present accounts for only a miniscule amount of overall jet fuel use.

The group declined to comment Wednesday. A White House virtual event on sustainable aviation is set for Thursday, industry and government officials said.

The target for sustainable aviation fuel use will be detailed at that event, sources briefed on the matter said.

The airline group, which represents United Airlines (UAL.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), American Airlines (AAL.O) and others, will pledge to work with the U.S. government and others to help rapidly expand production and development of "commercially viable" SAF, sources said.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Jarrett Renshaw, Stephanie Kelly and Allison Lampert; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman

