EXCLUSIVE Women make up 34.8% of leadership of private German banks in 2020 - AGV Banken

Patricia UhligTom Sims
The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Women made up 34.8% of leadership positions at private banks in Germany in 2020, according new figures from the bank employment lobby AGV Banken.

That is up from less than 10% at the start of the 1990s, and 34.3% in 2019. But growth has tapered in recent years and calls for action are growing louder.

Germany's private banks include Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE).

