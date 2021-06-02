Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Exxon director calls activist campaign, ESG pressures a 'tidal wave' -speech

Reuters
1 minute read

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) Director Ursula Burns called environmental pressures and the successful activist campaign to gain board seats at the biggest U.S. oil producer a "tidal wave" in a speech on Wednesday.

"The timing was perfect," said Burns, who spoke at a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas virtual event.

Exxon shareholders elected three directors nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the company's board.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 3:43 PM UTCBill Gates and EU pledge $1 billion boost for green technology

The European Union and an energy investment programme founded by Bill Gates plan to raise up to $1 billion to roll out the low-carbon technologies Europe is betting on to meet its climate change goals, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Sustainable BusinessVolkswagen delivers electric cars to help Greek island go green
Sustainable BusinessAnalysis: Global corporate tax crackdown gets ethical investor boost
Sustainable BusinessAnalysis: Investor magnet Israel tarnished by Palestinian conflict, but pull still strong
Sustainable BusinessAnalysis: 'Greenium' shrinks as climate bond sales swell to record