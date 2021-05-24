Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable BusinessFerrero clinches long-term green PPA deal with Falck Renewables

Reuters
2 minute read

Nutella-maker Ferrero has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with green energy group Falck Renewables (FKR.MI) as part of plans to halve its carbon footprint in the next 10 years.

The companies said in a statement on Monday the agreement, known as a virtual PPA, envisaged the development of two solar power plants in Sicily which, when ready, would generate up to 35 gigawatt hours of electricity annually.

A virtual PPA is a derivative contract between a company and a power generator where the company guarantees a pre-negotiated fixed price for the generator's energy output.

Advocates believe the instruments can help catalyze a broader shift to clean energy sources by financing projects, and Brussels has urged a greater use to help the bloc meet climate targets.

Like other companies in Europe, Ferrero is under growing pressure to shift toward greener energy. It has pledged to cut its own emissions by 50% by 2030.

Earlier this month phone company Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) signed a large PPA with Italy's biggest wind operator ERG (ERG.MI).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 4:12 PM UTCInvestor opposition to U.S. CEO pay at its highest ever -report

Investors have rejected a record number of executive compensation plans in non-binding votes of U.S.-listed companies this year, objecting to pay rises and the easing of performance targets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by consulting firm ISS Corporate Solutions.

Sustainable BusinessExxon vows to add two new directors amid bitter proxy fight
Sustainable BusinessSea change: global freight sails out of the digital dark ages
Sustainable BusinessHyundai raises hydrogen game as new trucks roll into Europe
Sustainable BusinessEU leaders to debate who will pay for green transition