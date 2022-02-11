Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under India's $3.5 bln scheme for clean fuel vehicles

FILE PHOTO - Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India Ltd. plant at Kancheepuram district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu October 4, 2012. Picture taken October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

NEW DELHI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N), Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) are among 20 companies that will be eligible for incentives under the Indian government's $3.5 billion scheme to boost clean fuel vehicles, two industry sources told Reuters.

The federal cabinet last year approved a plan for the automobile sector aimed at boosting production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles.

Ford, Suzuki, Hyundai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.