Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under India's $3.5 bln scheme for clean fuel vehicles
NEW DELHI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N), Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) are among 20 companies that will be eligible for incentives under the Indian government's $3.5 billion scheme to boost clean fuel vehicles, two industry sources told Reuters.
The federal cabinet last year approved a plan for the automobile sector aimed at boosting production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles.
Ford, Suzuki, Hyundai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
