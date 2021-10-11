Fortescue to build world's biggest hydrogen manufacturing hub

The logo of Fortescue Metals Group adorns their headquarters in Perth, Australia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd's (FMG.AX) green energy unit will develop what it called the world's biggest centre for making component parts for hydrogen generation and other green energy in Australia's Queensland state, to be in production by 2023.

The manufacturing hub will build specialist equipment like electrolysers used to make hydrogen, wind turbines, solar photovoltaic cells and long-range electric cabling for Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and its customers, FFI said in a statement.

An electrolyser is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process that creates hydrogen gas.

The move is part of a drive by Fortescue's chairman and Australia's richest man, Andrew Forrest, to develop green energy projects such as hydrogen from renewable resources around the world. read more

In the first stage, FFI will build an electrolyser factory in Gladstone, 477 km (296 miles) north of Brisbane, with an initial capacity of 2 gigawatts a year which is more than double current production globally, FFI said.

Construction of the hub will start in February 2022 following final approvals, with the first electrolysers scheduled off the production line in early 2023 in an investment of up to $650 million, subject to demand. FFI expects initial electrolyser investment to be $83 million.

"FFI's goal is to become the world's leading, fully renewable energy and green products company, powering the Australian economy and creating jobs for Australia as we transition away from fossil fuels," said FFI Chief Executive Officer Julie Shuttleworth in the statement.

"Our manufacturing arm, starting with electrolysers and expanding to all other required green industry products, will herald great potential for green manufacturing and employment in regional Australia."

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christopher Cushing

