France's GRTgaz to study hydrogen supply to Dunkirk















PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - French gas transmission operator GRTgaz will conduct a feasibility study into transporting low-carbon hydrogen fuel to the industrial and port area of Dunkirk after 11 companies expressed an interest in using such infrastructure.

GRTgaz said on Thursday the study would look into a potential 20 kilometre (12 mile) structure with the capacity to transport between 600 and 1,000 megawatts along a route connecting the projects of co-financiers of the study, including ArcelorMittal, Imerys and producer H2V.

Five producers of hydrogen and six consumers responded to the call for interest, GRTgaz said.

"The major role that hydrogen will play in the future in the decarbonisation of the economy is confirmed .... Tomorrow, this new infrastructure could also be interconnected with Belgium," GRTgaz CEO Thierry Trouvé said.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter











