France's Villeroy says deal near on forcing firms to disclose climate risks - FT

Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau delivers a speech to open a conference entitled "Bretton Woods: 75 years later" in Paris, France, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The governor of France's central bank told the Financial Times that a global agreement was within reach that would require all listed companies to disclose risks they face from climate change in a standardised way.

François Villeroy de Galhau told the newspaper that talks between government and central bank officials on new climate risk disclosure rules had progressed faster than expected and that an international framework could be agreed at November's UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

"Proper disclosure should become mandatory - I would expect this as a first step," he was quoted as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

