Franklin brings on stewardship leader Anne Simpson from CalPERS

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Asset manager Franklin Resources (BEN.N) on Thursday named Anne Simpson as global head of sustainabilty, bringing on board an influential voice among executives focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Simpson had previously led stewardship efforts at the $488 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System, often speaking out on corporate matters like executive pay and climate change.

At San Mateo, California-based Franklin Resources, which operates as Franklin Templeton, Simpson will report to Chief Executive Jenny Johnson after taking up the role on Feb. 22, the company said in a press release.

Although Franklin runs autonomous investment managers, the organization can have a major impact by "working collectively on sustainability issues," Johnson said in a press release.

“We are confident that Anne’s expertise and leadership will take our firm-wide efforts on sustainable investing to the next level," Johnson said.

Editing by Kirsten Donovan

