French central bank head urges mandatory climate risk disclosure

Big companies and financial institutions should be required to disclose their climate-related risks, the head of France's central bank said on Wednesday.

France took the lead in 2015 requiring listed companies, financial institutions and asset managers to disclose their exposure to climate risks.

"Disclosure will help markets to appropriately price climate-related risks and ensure efficient allocation of capital," Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told an online central banking conference.

"That is why disclosure should become mandatory, at least as a first step for financial institutions, as it is already in France, and for large corporates," he said.

