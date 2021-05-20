Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable BusinessFrench fund to vote against oil major Total's climate change policy

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen at La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

French asset management group Meeschaert said on Thursday it will vote against French oil major Total's (TOTF.PA) climate change resolution at the company's annual general shareholders meeting, and urged the firm to do more to tackle climate change.

"Meeschaert AM wants to make climate change a key issue at the shareholders' meeting of all big CO2 emitters," the group said in a statement.

It said while it welcomed recent progress made by Total and would continue its dialogue with the company, it will vote against resolution 14 on the company's climate policies for 2030.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 12:38 PM UTCPrivate equity's falling out of love with plastic packaging

A decade ago, private equity couldn't get enough of plastic packaging. They snapped up companies making bags, films and trays to contain everything from food and fashion to drink to drugs, drawn by reliable cash flows and consolidation prospects.

Sustainable BusinessSPACs target more ESG companies in 2021 -Nomura Greentech
Sustainable BusinessChina CO2 emissions 9% higher than pre-pandemic levels in Q1 -research
Sustainable BusinessU.S. lawmakers to propose tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel
Sustainable BusinessDeutsche Bank moves forward sustainability goals to ease criticism