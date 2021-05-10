Skip to main content

Sustainable BusinessG7 should invest $1 trillion per year for sustainable COVID recovery - report

Reuters
1 minute read

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Group of Seven countries should invest $1 trillion per year until 2030 to ensure a strong and sustainable economic recovery from the pandemic, according to a report that was requested by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to join other G7 leaders at a G7 summit in Cornwall, southern England, on June 11-13.

"At the heart of the proposed vision for the economic response to the pandemic is a coordinated global programme of investment for recovery, reconstruction and transformation that can boost all forms of capital – physical, human, natural and social," Nicholas Stern, professor of economics at the London School of Economics, said in the report.

"While the majority of investment will be in the private sector, public investment will have to play a key role in the early period, particularly for sustainable infrastructure," Stern said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 1:53 AM UTCDutch govt grants $2.4 bln in subsidies to huge carbon storage project

The Dutch government has granted a consortium that includes oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and ExxonMobil (XOM.N) around 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in subsidies for what is set to become one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the world, the Port of Rotterdam said on Sunday.

Sustainable BusinessTop U.S. fund leader wants voluntary climate disclosure rules
Sustainable BusinessU.S. stops Trump-era effort to loosen safety rules for Arctic drilling
Sustainable BusinessCarbon emissions drop across Europe in 2020 - Eurostat
Sustainable BusinessMilitary coup puts Telenor’s future in Myanmar on the line