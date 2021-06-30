Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Generali to make green investments of up to 9.5 billion euros in 2021-25

An Assicurazioni Generali SpA's logo is seen on a building of their offices in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) said on Wednesday it had pledged up to 9.5 billion euros ($11.30 billion) to green and sustainable investments over the 2021-25 period as part of its new climate protection strategy.

Under the new strategy Italy's top insurer aims to fully phase out investments in companies which operate in the thermal coal sector by 2030 in the OECD countries and by 2040 in the rest of the world, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8410 euros)

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

