German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has agreed with the aviation industry and regional authorities on a roadmap for the development and use of "green" aviation fuel, a government paper seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.

The aim is to ensure at least 200,000 tonnes of the synthetic fuel is used per year from 2030, equivalent to about one third of the current fuel requirements of air traffic within Germany.

The idea is to produce synthetic "Power to Liquid" (PtL), whereby kerosene is generated using renewable energies, hydrogen and CO2.

The transport and environment ministries will work on ways to ramp up fuel production on an industrial scale.

A binding minimum quota on the fuel and a purchase obligation are designed to guarantee that demand is created despite higher costs.

The plan is due to be signed on Friday by government and industry representatives and fuel manufacturers.

