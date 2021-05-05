Skip to main content

Sustainable BusinessGermany aims for 65% CO2 emissions reduction by 2030 - sources

Reuters
1 minute read

Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a "Global Day of Climate Action", as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Bonn, Germany, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Germany plans to raise its target for carbon emissions reduction by 2030 to 65% from 55%, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Under the new targets, reported by Der Spiegel earlier, Germany would aim for net zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than initially planned.

Last week, Germany's constitutional court said the government had failed to set out how it would bring carbon emissions down beyond 2030 to almost zero by 2050, and that this was unfairly burdening future generations. read more

