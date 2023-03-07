Germany to build gas-fired power plants to be operated with hydrogen - Scholz

Closed German cabinet meeting at the government's guest house in Schloss Meseberg, near Gransee
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on during a news conference with Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner after a closed German cabinet meeting at the government's guest house in Schloss Meseberg, near Gransee, Germany, March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany will build new gas-fired power plants to be operated with hydrogen as Europe's biggest economy looks to boost its climate-friendly energy sources, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"We are not losing sight of the goal of decarbonization: in order to stabilise supply, we will build new gas-fired power plants which can be operated with hydrogen in the future," Scholz said in a speech to the VKU local utilities association.

In a prepared text of the speech, he said the capacity of the new plants would be 17-21 gigawatts.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Miranda Murray

