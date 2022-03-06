Germany has earmarked $220 billion for industrial transformation by 2026

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner answers questions during a plenary session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag in Berlin,Germany February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - Germany has earmarked 200 billion euros ($220 billion) to fund industrial transformation between now and 2026, including promoting climate protection, hydrogen technology and expanding electric vehicle charging stations, its finance minister said on Sunday.

"200 billion euros in funding for the transformation of the economy, society and the state," Christian Lindner told the public broadcaster ARD, adding this also included the removal of renewable energy levies.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

