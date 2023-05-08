Germany will have to import 70% of green hydrogen - econ minister















Berlin, May 8 (Reuters) - Germany can only meet 30% of its own needs for green hydrogen, putting Berlin on a quest for trade partners to deliver the remaining 70%, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday in Berlin.

Produced using solar and wind power, green hydrogen is a pillar of Berlin's plan to transition away from fossil fuels.

"We need partners," Habeck said, adding that contracts and memorandums of understanding were currently being drawn up to secure green hydrogen imports.

Habeck, whose ministry is responsible for energy and who also serves as deputy chancellor of Germany, said it was important to find as many partners as possible to avoid too much dependency on individual nations.

