Glencore to partner with Iberdrola, FCC Ámbito to recycle lithium-ion batteries

[1/2] The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann















April 11 (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) said on Tuesday it would partner with waste management services provider FCC Ámbito and Spanish energy firm Iberdrola (IBE.MC) to provide lithium-ion battery recycling services at scale in Spain and Portugal.

The companies intend to establish a facility to offer recycling and second-life solutions for lithium-ion batteries, both from gigafactory production scrap and end-of-life batteries, Glencore said in a statement.

The firms have assessed existing battery recycling capabilities and feed availability in Spain and Portugal in collaboration with the Iberian Energy Storage Research Centre, Glencore said.

The miner — which is also a major producer, recycler, and marketer of key battery metals — added that it is working with FCC Ámbito and Iberdrola to identify a location for their recycling facility.

The facility, which would be operated by FCC Ámbito, will focus on pre-processing of lithium-ion batteries and battery scrap, separating the feed into distinct streams for further downstream refining, and recovery of battery metals, Glencore said.

London-listed Glencore's shares were up 3% at 471 pence as of 0750 GMT.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.