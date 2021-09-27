GM backs vehicle emissions reductions goals in EPA proposal

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) supports the emission reduction goals in the proposed rewrite of vehicle standards through 2026 issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month, according to written comments the automaker filed with the EPA on Monday.

GM called the EPA's proposal "historically stringent" and said the Biden administration should ensure automakers in compliance with EPA rules not be subject to civil penalties in the parallel National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fuel economy program "that may arise from the geographic location of its supply chain."

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

