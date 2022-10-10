Greek renewables fully cover power demand for first time on record

Companies Holding Company ADMIE IPTO SA Follow















ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Power generation from renewables fully covered Greece's electricity demand over a few hours last week, for the first time in the history of the country's electricity system, its independent power transmission operator IPTO said.

IPTO said on Monday that renewables accounted for 100% of the power generation for at least five hours last Friday, reaching a record high of 3,106 megawatt hours at 0800 GMT.

Like other European countries, Greece has cut its reliance on Russian gas following the war in Ukraine by increasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. It has also boosted coal mining, pushing back its decarbonisation plan.

The share of Greek renewables from solar, wind and hydro stood at 46% of the country's power mix in the eight months to August this year, from 42% in the same period in 2021, according to Greece-based environmental think-tank The Green Tank.

"Record of optimism for the country's transition to clean energy, weaning off fossil fuels & ensuring our energy sufficiency," Green Tank tweeted.

Greece aims to attract about 30 billion of euros in European funds and private investments to upgrade its electricity grid and more than double its green energy capacity to account for at least 70% of its energy mix by 2030.

It plans to have 25 gigawatt of installed renewable energy capacity from about 10 gigawatt now but analysts say Athens might reach that target sooner.

IPTO has been investing in expanding the country's power grid to boost power capacity and facilitate the penetration of solar, wind and hydroelectric energy.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Evans











