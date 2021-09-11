Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Green investments to be part of EU budget rules review -Dombrovskis

2 minute read

Activists of the environmental organisation Greenpeace project a slogan that reads "No Future in Fossil Fuels", on the cooling tower of RWE coal power plant, one of Europe's biggest electricity companies in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRDO, Slovenia, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The possibility of exempting "green" investments from EU deficit calculations will form part of discussions when EU budget rules are revised, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday.

The idea to exempt investments that would help prevent climate change is to support the bloc's ambition to cut net CO2 emissions to zero by 2050. The exemption of investments in such projects has been nicknamed by EU officials as the "golden rule".

"Obviously, the question of a golden rule, in one way or another, will be part of the discussion of the EU fiscal framework," Dombrovskis told reporters after a second day of EU finance ministers' talks in the Slovenian town of Brdo.

During the two-day summit, finance ministers from the 27-nation bloc have debated how to amend budget rules to better fit changed economic realities once EU budget rules, now suspended until the end of 2022, are reinstated from 2023.

Some, like French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said the green exemption idea was worth discussing because it would help generate the very large funds needed to transform their economies over the coming years. read more

Others, like Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, expressed concern over how such a rule could be made to work in practice, given the difficulty in precisely defining what constitutes "green" investment.

"From an economic, scientific point of view, that can make sense," he said.

"But I have repeatedly seen in the past that such exceptions in budgeting practice - because the idea of a golden rule is nothing new - that this is often used as an excuse when the political will is lacking to obey the rules. And of course it shouldn't be," he said.

"Mechanisms must be built in to ensure that they are not misused," he said.

The idea of an exemption for green investments was presented by the Bruegel think tank in a paper commissioned the ministers. The paper also suggested the EU's requirement for governments to cut public debt every year by one-twentieth of the excess over 60% of GDP was too ambitious in a post-pandemic economy.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Michael Nienaber, editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 5:23 AM UTC

U.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors Big Three

U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Friday proposed an expansion of tax credits for electric vehicles that includes significantly higher subsidies for union-made zero emission models assembled in the United States.

Sustainable Business
EXCLUSIVE Vontobel and Candriam back Belize's barrier reef 'superbond' buyback
Sustainable Business
Analysis: Biden has a chance to make the Fed's board look more like America
Sustainable Business
Google to replenish 20% more water than it uses by 2030
Sustainable Business
White House targets 20% lower aviation emissions by 2030