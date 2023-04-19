Hannover Re decides to leave Net-Zero Insurance Alliance















LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re said on Wednesday it had decided to leave the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, without giving a reason for the decision.

It follows the exit of Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) at the end of March, citing antitrust concerns, and Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S) earlier in April.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Hannover Re said it remained "committed to its sustainability strategy, the associated goals and its support for the Paris Agreement, and aims to achieve full climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest".

Reporting by Tom Sims and Simon Jessop, Editing by Helen Reid











