Heidelberg Materials and Linde to build large-scale carbon capture facility

Companies HeidelbergCement AG Follow

Rounderway PLC Follow















BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials (HEIG.DE) said on Wednesday it was teaming up with Linde to build and operate a carbon dioxide capture and liquefaction plant.

The facility at the German Lengfurt cement plant is scheduled to go into operation as early as 2025 with a capture capacity of around 70,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year, Heidelberg Materials said in a statement.

It would be the world's first industrial-scale carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) facility, the German company added.

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.