Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

High energy prices no excuse to slow green transition - IMF committee chair

1 minute read

Sweden's Minister of Finance Magdalena Andersson speaks in Stockholm, Sweden, January 18, 2021. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - High energy prices should not be used as an excuse to slow the transition to clean energy sources to fight climate change, Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, who heads the International Monetary Fund's steering committee, said on Thursday.

Andersson, chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, welcomed efforts by the IMF to incorporate climate change risks into its analyses of risks facing its members.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva underscored the IMF's assessment that current inflationary pressures were transitory, but said policymakers needed to remain vigilant.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 5:28 PM UTC

U.S. SEC breathes new life into 2015 executive compensation clawback rule

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday voted to revive a rule, left unfinished since 2015, that would expand the regulator's powers to clawback executives' compensation when a company had to restate its financials due to a compliance lapse.

Sustainable Business
Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving Planet Earth
Sustainable Business
Companies' climate disclosures still lacking -task force
Sustainable Business
High energy prices no excuse to slow green transition - IMF committee chair
Sustainable Business
BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says